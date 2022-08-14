Two men charged in connection with fatal assault in which Midlands man lost his life
The two men arrested in connection with the fatal assault incident on Church Street in Athlone on Saturday, August 13 have been charged.
One man is aged in his 30s while the other is in his late teens.
They are set to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening, Sunday, August 14 at 9pm.
The man who died has been named as 47-year-old Paul 'Babs' Connolly from Edenderry.
A post mortem has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.
