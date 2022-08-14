Young motorcycle rider dies in scrambler crash in Northern Ireland

A man in his 20s has died in a motorcycle crash in Magherafelt, Co Derry.
He was the rider of a scrambler bike that crashed on the Castledawson Road at around 4pm on Saturday.
Police are investigating the circumstances.
Witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage are asked to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 1299 13/08/22.
