Gardaí seek whereabouts of 14-year-old boy missing for five days

Gardaí are seeking the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for five days.
Samiullah Kamawal - described as being 5 feet 11 inches in height with a thin build with short black hair and blue eyes - went missing from the Dublin 8 area on Tuesday evening August 9.
Anyone with information on Samiullah’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
