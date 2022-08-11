REVEALED: When is the next available appointment at every NCT Centre in Ireland

REVEALED: When you can expect to get an appointment at every NCT Centre in Ireland
Some motorists in Ireland face a wait of more than six months before they can book an appointment to get their vehicle an NCT Test.
As of 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 10, motorists in Dundalk faced the longest wait with the next available slot for a test falling on February 20, 2023.
On Wednesday, August 10, we attempted to book an NCT test in every centre in Ireland to check when the next appointment was available.
At that time, the earliest slot for a test we could find anywhere in the country was October 25 in Clifden and also in Ballina.
Almost 30 of the NCT centres had no availability at the time of checking until 2023.
The RSA said: “NCT test appointment slots are released continually across all centres. Many slots also become available through cancellations or rescheduling of appointments. Some customers may only find dates that are beyond the due date for their NCT.
“If a customer requires an appointment sooner than those available online, they should contact NCTS directly on 01 4135992 or place themselves on the priority list online.”
It claimed that the vast majority of customers on the priority list get an appointment at their preferred test centre within four to five weeks. It added that the overall average booking lead time for an NCT was just over 23 days.
In the first half of this year, around 731,000 NCTs were conducted, but 338,000 were failures, which means they will have to be retested. Tyres, front suspension, headlights and brakes were the most common problems.
The full list of next available slots is below
FULL LIST OF SOONEST AVAILABLE BOOKING SLOTS AT NCT CENTRES IN IRELAND (as of 5.30pm, August 10)
Abbeyfeale - December 19
Arklow – January 18
Athlone – January 23
Ballina – October 25
Ballinasloe – January 6
Cahir – January 4
Cahirciveen – December 5
Carlow – January 4
Carndonagh – December 8
Carrick-on-Shannon – January 16
Castlerea – November 30
Cavan – January 31
Charleville – January 17
Clifden – October 25
Cork – Blarney – January 20
Cork – Little Island – January 24
Deansgrange – February 1
Derrybeg – December 21
Donegal Town – January 3
Drogheda – January 30
Dundalk – February 20
Ennis – November 22
Enniscorthy – January 4
Fonthill – February 2
Galway – December 1
Greenhills – February 2
Kells – January 18
Killarney – January 16
Letterkenny – December 21
Limerick – November 30
Longford – January 18
Macroom – January 30
Monaghan – February 9
Mullingar – January 3
Naas – February 3
Navan – January 30
Nenagh – November 29
Northpoint (Dublin) - February 9
Portlaoise – December 21
Skibereen – February 7
Sligo – December 5
Tralee – December 7
Tuam – December 1
Tullamore – December 21
Waterford – December 8
Westport – November 4
Youghal – January 24
