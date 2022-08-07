Search

07 Aug 2022

Advisory warning of heatwave conditions this week

Reporter:

David Power

07 Aug 2022 4:32 PM

An advisory warning has been issued by Met Éireann about possible heatwave conditions during the week with potential heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable 

A high solar UV index is also predicted during the week. 

Met Éireann says high pressure will bring a prolonged spell of settled weather - very warm or even hot with possible heatwave conditions.

Monday night will be dry, clear and calm - apart from the chance of patchy drizzle on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

On Tuesday there will be long spells of hazy summer sunshine through the day with top temperatures ranging from a warm 21 to 24 degrees in light southwest or variable winds.

It will be dry with clear spells on Tuesday night. Mist and fog will develop in places as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be another dry calm and mostly fine day with prolonged spells of sunshine - any early morning mist/fog will burn off quickly.

It will be warmer again with top values of 22 to 26 degrees, that day. Long clear spells overnight with some mist or fog developing once again in mostly light winds. Very mild with minimum of 11 to 15 degrees.

On Thursday and Friday there will little change with warm or hot sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the mid 20s or possibly even high 20s. Warm and close after-dark too with minima of 15 to 19 degrees.

Met Éireann says high pressure is expected to remain positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry weather with sunny spells - temperatures are likely to remain well above average.

