Gardaí arrest man in connection with serious assault of woman in her 20s

A man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a woman in her 20s.
The man - also in his 20s - is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault - which occurred in Monasterevin on Sunday July 17 - to come forward, particularly two women who assisted the injured party.
Anyone in the Monasterevin area on the day between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Facebook has unveiled a new look to the home page within its mobile app, as the platform moves towards becoming more of a “discovery engine” than just a social network.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.