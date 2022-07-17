Search

17 Jul 2022

Minister hopes to see targets to cut emissions published this month

Minister hopes to see targets to cut emissions published this month

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 6:08 PM

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he hopes legally binding targets for cuts in emissions will be signed off before the end of this month.

The Environment Minister said all three parties in the Government backed the Paris Climate Accord and predicted they would reach agreement for cuts in emissions in the agriculture sector.

Ireland is committed to halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Asked when sectoral targets would be published, Mr Ryan told the RTE This Week programme: “Hopefully before the end of the month, that is what we are aiming to do.

“It is important we do.

“It sets the sectoral targets of what each sector, transport, energy, commercial buildings, public buildings, agriculture.

“It is a real challenge because the scale of change is beyond compare.

“It will only work and we will only deliver it quickly if it is a change for the better.

“A lot of the discussions I am having with the Department of Agriculture, the Minister of Agriculture, is how we can do this and also increase incomes to Irish farmers.”

Mr Ryan added: “I think transport is going to be the most significant.

“That will require huge commitments for change at a local level where we switch to more public transport, more active travel, where we reduce the volume of transport as well as changing fuels.

“Each sector has its own challenges. No one sector can be left out.”

The Climate Change Advisory Council has recommended carbon cuts of 22% to 30% from the agricultural sector.

Mr Ryan was asked if he was confident that he could persuade his coalition partners to agree a 30% cut.

He said: “I am confident we will get agreement.”

Mr Ryan said that some of the measures envisaged for agriculture will involving reducing the number of animals.

He added: “Some of the measures would increase income to Irish farming but would also see a reduction in animal numbers.

“You don’t look at it just on the numbers, you also have to look at it on the income side.

“The vast majority of our produce is sold across the world. We get a premium because in people’s minds they think of this as a beautiful green island.

“We have to do it not just for climate reasons but also to restore water quality, to restore biodiversity, so we have every reason to make this change.

“There is a common understanding. We will reach a final agreement on the sector.

“All three parties in the Government agreed to Ireland playing its part in meeting the Paris Climate Accord.

“We need that, we have just heard that what we have been talking about for decades is now coming to pass.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media