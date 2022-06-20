Man arrested after Gardai discover €150k worth of cannabis plants and herb

A man has been arrested after Gardai discovered cannabis plants and herb worth over €150,000.
Gardai attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit seized the drugs as part of Operation Tara following a search of residences in the Capptaggle area of Co Galway yesterday (Sunday June 19).
Officers seized the plants - reportedly worth €144,000 - as well as cannabis herb (worth €6,600) before arresting a man in his 40s.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters, where he was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this morning (Monday June 20).
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations ongoing.
A sign appearing to show directions to Ardagh Neighbourhood Park was one of a series of apparent acts of vandalism reported in recent weeks
A teenager accused of being among a seven person gang that committed violent disorder at a Longford secondary school last year has been commended for the way he has attempted to turn his life around
There have been renewed overtures for government bosses to step in and tackle Longford's housing malaise
A Longford man accused of handling or possessing over €1,000 while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct is to plead guilty, last week’s sitting of Longford District Court was told
Monument erected in Drumlish at the spot where Tom Kelleher was killed on June 19, 1921. The monument was erected by the IRA and unveiled on October 21, 1934.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.