Man in his 80s killed in road traffic collision

An elderly man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork.
An elderly man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after noon on Friday on the R585, Dunmanway Road in Bandon.
The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
None of the other occupants required hospital treatment.
The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.
Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
A court has heard how a young mother of four crashed into the back of a van while fleeing from a domestic row on the outskirts of Longford town last year
'The Visit', a collaboration between Mostrim Players, Edgeworthstown and Bea Masterson Drama Group, Legan, runs at Backstage Theatre, Longford from Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 18
A man who told a garda: “I am going to get you”, after claiming he was being racially profiled when stopped at a checkpoint has escaped criminal conviction
representatives from Green School committees from 2021 and 2022 as well as Green School Co-ordinator for 2021 Ms Maher, Green Schools Co-ordinator for 2022 Mrs Farrelly and Principal Ms Hughes
Carol Beirne, Brian Belton, Tara Toher, Alison Sainsbury, Sharon Hall, Mary Anne Shedwell, Ellen Gray at Longford's Mastertech Business Park on Sunday for 'Bryonny Bee's Truck and Tractor Run’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.