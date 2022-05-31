Workers in supermarket chain get welcome wage boost

Workers in an Irish supermarket chain are set to receive a pay boost, it has emerged.
The grocery retailer announced a €40 million investment in pay rates and enhancement to benefits for its staff
Tesco is introducing an overall 10% pay award for employees that covers from 2021 to 2023.
Retail workers received a 6% pay award since the start of April 2022, 2.5% of which will be backdated to April 2021.
Workers will receive another 4% pay award next year.
Since Covid began, Tesco Ireland has paid €10 million in pandemic bonus payments for employees.
The company said employees also receive supports via in-store discounts, life assurance and staff rewards.
“I am pleased to be able to make this announcement for our colleagues at a challenging time for families with rising living costs," said Natasha Adams, CEO of Tesco Ireland.
"Solidifying this pay award will help to provide certainty of pay and benefits for our colleagues, secure our business and jobs in the years ahead and continue to make Tesco a great place to work.
"Our colleagues are at the heart of our business, and I thank them for their continued hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities.”
Tesco says it created nearly 700 jobs last year, with 225 driver roles advertised, along with 450 permanent jobs around the country.
The company said the pandemic had drastically increased the demand for its delivery service, especially for the over-65 age bracket.
