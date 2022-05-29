Taoiseach lays wreath in Lebanon in memory of Defence Force members

The Taoiseach travelled to Lebanon this weekend to visit members of the Irish Defence Forces.
Today (Sunday May 29), Micheal Martin laid a wreath in the southern Lebanese town of Tibnine in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who have lost their lives serving in the country.
Mr Martin is in Lebanon as part of a visit to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.
Defence Minister Simon Coveney is also there as part of the visit, alongside Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy.
In a tweet today, Mr Martin said he was “privileged” to take part in the memorial service.
Mr Coveney praised Irish troops for their “ongoing professionalism & service to the cause of peace.”
“Irish peacekeepers have the longest unbroken service to the UN of any nation. Very proud of that,” he tweeted.
