New poll reveals two point rise in popularity for Sinn Féin as other parties see drop

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to the latest polling.
A Business Post/Red C poll shows support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 36%.
The polling figures come after Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party following the Assembly elections in Northern Ireland earlier this month.
Fine Gael found its support dropping a point to 20%, while Fianna Fail also dropped by a point to 15%.
According to the poll, the Green Party is on 5% support.
Backing for Independent TDs sits at 11%.
Labour, led by new leader Ivana Bacik, has support at 3%.
The poll puts support for the Social Democrats at 4%.
People Before Profit-Solidarity remains at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.
The Red C poll was based on interviews with a random sample of 1,002 adults aged 18 and over between May 20 and May 25.
