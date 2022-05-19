Witness comes forward to help Gardai with Lisa Thompson murder investigation

A male witness has come forward and is assisting gardai in relation to the death of 52-year-old Lisa Thompson, who was found dead in her north Dublin home last week.

Ms Thompson’s body was found at her home in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10.

On Tuesday, gardai issued an appeal for a male who handed in a document in the name of Ms Thompson to Finglas Garda station at around 7.10am on May 12.

On Wednesday evening, gardai said that a male witness contacted the investigation team and is currently assisting with An Garda Siochana’s murder investigation.

Gardai continue to appeal for other witnesses, particularly anyone with information on the movements of Ms Thompson between May 7 and 10.

Superintendent Darren McCarthy said Ms Thompson was the victim of a “serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries”.

Gardai believe her death occurred some time before her body was discovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.