39,000 Irish farmers to receive millions of euro in GLAS payments this week

Almost 40,000 farmers across Ireland are due to receive €23.7m in GLAS payments this week.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Wednesday May 17) announced the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environmental Scheme (GLAS) balancing payments will be made ahead of schedule.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said, "I am very pleased that my Department is commencing these GLAS balancing payments ahead of schedule to over 39,000 farmers. The payments this week will issue to 85% of GLAS participants and will reach farmer’s bank accounts this week.

"Meeting our scheme payment commitments to farmers is a key priority of mine and this continues our excellent record in recent times on this. These payments are an important cashflow boost to farmers at this time of year and of course are a recognition of their contribution to the significant environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme."

The payments represent the final 15% of the 2021 GLAS payments, which will continue to issue in outstanding cases on a regular basis.

The minister continued: "Today’s payment of just under €24m brings the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.18 billion and I was very pleased to offer extensions to GLAS participants for the last two years so they could continue in the scheme.

"This investment will be surpassed in the incoming CAP where I have secured €1.5bn for the flagship environmental scheme. I expect to be launching this before the end of this year and offering farmers the opportunity to join then”.

The Minister encouraged any farmers with queries in relation to GLAS to direct them by email to GLAS@agriculture.gov.ie



