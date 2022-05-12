Guns stolen in Midlands burglary

Gardai are investigating the theft of guns from a property in the midlands.
The guns were taken from a property that was burgled in Cloghan, Co Offaly on Tuesday.
It's understood the homeowner returned from work to discover the property had been ransacked.
The burglars made off with a gun cabinet containing the weapons. They also took a camera which fits onto a gun called a Shotkam.
Gardai said "investigations are ongoing at this time." The burglary is being investigated by Gardai in Birr.
