20 Apr 2022

Six men remain in custody after dissident Easter parade arrests

20 Apr 2022 3:02 PM

Six men remain in custody following violent scenes after a dissident Easter parade in Derry.

Eight men were arrested after police came under attack at Derry City Cemetery on Monday.

On Wednesday morning a 29-year-old man was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Six other men remained in custody at that stage.

A 40-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police, has been charged.

Monday’s parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising in Derry was connected to the group Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

There were reports of disturbances at the cemetery on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that officers had come under attack as they made arrests.

The violent scenes were condemned by SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

Sinn Fein policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly said all Easter commemorations should be dignified and respectful.

“The days of people wearing masks at these commemorations should be over. Celebrating our patriot dead should be done with openness, pride and with respect,” he added, describing the attacks on police with petrol bombs as “disrespectful of the commemorations”.

