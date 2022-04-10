Govt may make payments to people hosting Ukrainian refugees

The Government will consider making payments to individuals who host Ukrainian refugees in their homes, The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

Mr Martin said accommodation for refugees is becoming extremely challenging because thousands have arrived in a few weeks. He described the amount of refugees as an unprecedented situation.

The Taoiseach said this is part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy to create pressures on democracies by creating so much migration.

He said Ireland must be very clear that it will stand with Ukraine.

When asked earlier in the week how close Ireland is to running out of accommodation for refugees, Mr Martin said: “What is remarkable is that over 20,000 refugees have come into Ireland from Ukraine. We have never experienced such a rapid inflow of refugees fleeing war before.

“On the accommodation front, it is stretched but then there are lots of new initiatives coming on stream. It will be difficult in the coming weeks, of that there is no doubt.

“We are bringing more staff in, particularly on the pledging side, to get through that list faster and to release homes faster for refugees coming into the country.”

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the State and around 13,000 are being accommodated in state-provided accommodation.

The numbers of people arriving at the moment are slightly lower than in previous weeks. However, a larger number of these people do not have any connections with the country or relatives here, and require accommodation from the State.

Over 21,000 offers of accommodation have been made by the Irish public, Mr O'Gorman confirmed while speaking to Newstalk Radio.