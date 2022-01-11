European Parliament president will be remembered 'for his warmth and humanity' - Coveney

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has commented on the passing of the president of the European Parliament, stating he'll be remembered for his "warmth and humanity".

Minister Simon Coveney made the comments today (January 11) after the news of the passing of Italian David Sassoli.

Stating he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Mr Sassoli's passing, the minister said, "[He] was an accomplished journalist who covered major events both in his native Italy and internationally. He was also an outstanding representative and a committed European, who contributed greatly as Vice-President, and subsequently as President, to the development of the European Parliament."

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, on his passing.

He was a popular and impactful Italian politician giving great leadership at the top of European Politics and will be missed. RIP. @dfatirl https://t.co/tLoCitEvKv — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 11, 2022

Minister Coveney continued: "He will be remembered for his warmth and humanity, traits which served him well especially over the last two years as he effectively oversaw significant changes necessitated to the Parliament’s operations as a result of the pandemic. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

The Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairéad McGuinness - who is the former First Vice-President of the European Parliament - expressed her sadness.

She said, "So sad to learn of David Sassoli’s passing. David was a warm, kind and humble man who cared deeply about people. It was a privilege to work with him in the Bureau of European Parliament in his role as Vice-President and President. We will miss him. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Just yesterday (January 10), President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyon, wished Mr Sassoli a "speedy and fully recovery".

Through her official Twitter account, she stated, "Dear David, my thoughts are with you as you fight for your health. I wish you a speedy and full recovery. Bon courage, as you often say."

È un giorno triste per l’Europa.



Oggi la nostra Unione perde un convinto europeista, un sinchero democratico, e un uomo buono.



Today is a sad day for Europe.



Our Union loses a passionate European, a sincere democrat, and a good man. https://t.co/JzeVTUAlu3 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 11, 2022

Today she called him "a man of deep faith and strong convictions", and stated, "I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European & proud Italian. David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an outstanding President of the European Parliament and, first & foremost, a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family. Riposa in pace, caro David!"