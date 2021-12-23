Home 'not a safe place for all of us' - McEntee assures abuse victims help is still here

The Minister for Justice is assuring abuse victims that help is available over Christmas and the New Year.

Minister McEntee has announced (December 23) that a national awareness campaign on domestic abuse called 'Still Here' is relaunching today to inform and reassure people over the festive period.

The campaign, which was developed in April 2020 in response to restrictions on movement imposed by the pandemic, will appear on TV, radio and social media ads.

Minister McEntee said, "Unfortunately, we know that home is not a safe place for all of us.

"I want victims of domestic and sexual abuse to know that they are not on their own, particularly at this time of year. An Garda Síochána, the Courts Service and other services, including the vital supports provided by our community and voluntary sector, are still here for you over the Christmas period."

"I am acutely aware the risk for anyone living in an abusive relationship or in fear for their safety increases during these weeks, as does the risk of reduced contact with trusted professionals and service providers."

The minister also said she wants perpetrators of domestic abuse to know "there will be no let-up in efforts to tackle domestic and sexual violence".

She added: "I am committed to doing everything I can to continue to inform those at risk that help and support is available."

Resources are particularly important over the Christmas period as reports of domestic abuse can escalate.

According to Women's Aid, a quarter of women in Ireland who have been in a relationship have been abused by a current or former partner.

In 2020, 30,841 disclosures of abuse were made to the charity.

Anyone seeking information on resources for victims of domestic abuse should contact their local court office for more information or click here.

The Legal Aid Board also continues to prioritise domestic abuse cases and all law centres will be open or contactable on the working days over Christmas. Anyone in need of legal advice service should contact their local centre, with more information on www.legalaidboard.ie.