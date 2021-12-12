Search

National: Man arrested over Eddie Fullerton murder

The late Eddie Fullerton

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

A 56-year-old man has been arrested over the 1991 murder of Eddie Fullerton.

Gardaí in Donegal arrested the man on Sunday morning just after 10am.

The man is being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Live.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí invite anyone with any information in relation to this murder to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

Fullerton was murdered at his home in Cockhill Park, Buncrana on May 25, 1991 by the loyalist Ulster Defence Association (UDA), his attackers having broken into the house using a sledgehammer.

In 1979, Fullerton was the first Sinn Féin member to be elected to Donegal County Council.

The Fullerton family have campaigned for his killers to be fought to justice.

Earlier this year, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for an independent public enquiry into the murder.

Both the family and Sinn Fein have repeatedly raised alleged collusion between loyalist paramilitaries and the British security forces.

