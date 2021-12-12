Longford girls soccer squads complete a sweet and memorable double

Longford completed a sweet and memorable double today at the University of Limerick as the U13 Girls team were 3 nil winners over the Cork Girls League in the Gaynor Bowl and in the Gaynor U15 Trophy Final, the Longford girls emerged as 2-1 victors over Cavan / Monaghan.

U13 Gaynor Bowl

Longford won the Gaynor Bowl at Limerick University on Sunday beating the Cork Girls League 3-0.

Amid scenes of wild excitement the Longford Girls captain Mia Campbell lifted the trophy. This was a sweet victory against a much bigger league and just reward for the parents, coaches and players who worked very hard over the past couple of months.

Longford were the better side throughout with Michaela Hand and Grace McVeigh settling in from the start Longford were on the front foot. Longford had early chances but the Cork rearguard held firm.

Scoreless at the break the alert Mia Murtagh got the opening goal. Longford piled on the pressure and Mia Campbell doubled the lead. As the Longford supporters made themselves heard on the sideline Hannah Hogan sealed the win with the third goal.

LONGFORD SQUAD: F Higgins (UCL Harps), S Mollaghan (Gaels United), G McVeigh (Newtown), E Craven (Ballymahon), C Ginnell-Dobson (Inny FC), G Gerrity (Stonepark), M Hand (Stonepark), M Murtagh (Kenagh United), H Hogan (Inny FC), M Campbell (Stonepark), M Kiernan (Gaels United), S Madden (Newtown), A Creevy (Stonepark), M Donlon (Ballyboro), M Hayden (Kenagh United), R McCann (Kenagh United), M McGovern (Newtown), E Feeney (Ballyboro)

Gaynor U15 Trophy Final

Longford won their second trophy of the day when they beat Cavan / Monaghan 2-1 in the U15 trophy final.

To win one trophy on finals day was great but to do the double was special.

Conditions were poor with a strong wind blowing. Longford had use of the wind in the first half and scored both their goals in that period. Grace Cullen and Shauna Burke getting the goals.

Cavan / Monaghan came more into the game with the wind behind them in the second half and got a goal back. But the Longford rear guard with Keeper McEvoy outstanding and Ella Jackson, Evie Grant and Sarah McCormack superb Longford held on for a famous victory.

Longford Squad: R McEvoy, E Grant, E Jackson, S McCormack, S Burke, A Garcia, G Cullen, S Gallagher, C Hopkins, N Keane and E Maynard (Ballymahon), E Hogan, A McGrath, R O Neill (Stonepark), E Igoe (Killoe Celtic), N Buckley and M Crossan (Newtown)

Longford are the 2021 Gaynor u15 Trophy winners. #sfai congratulations pic.twitter.com/kcU6zxHo9N — SFAI (@SFAIreland) December 12, 2021

Well done to both Longford Gaynor Cup teams today on two great performances & well deserved by all the players & coaches for their hard work this season. ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/tvvW4E5FEv pic.twitter.com/HSKBRQ0J1v — Graham Kane (@GrahamKane19) December 12, 2021