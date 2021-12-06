Olivia Rodrigo announces two Irish concert dates

American pop singer and teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo will take to the stage in Ireland next summer.
Ms. Rodrigo is embarking on a world tour of more than 40 countries across the United States and Europe.
The pop star's first Irish gig will be held in Cork as part of the Live at the Marquee season on June 29, 2022.
Her Dublin date will be held at Fairview Park on June 30, 2022.
The SOUR tour starts in April and will conclude in July.
Olivia Rodrigo's hit song Drivers License catapulted her to fame at the start of 2021 and her success only grew after the release of her highly anticipated album SOUR.
Ms. Rodrigo earned seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10, 2021 on Ticketmaster.
