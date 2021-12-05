Search

05 Dec 2021

Storm Barra: Ireland put on alert by Government for potential 'Level Red' impact

Storm Barra has caused the Government Department to advise the public what it should do if Storm Barra leads to a Level Red Alert.

While Met Éireann has forecasted a Level Orange storm, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has issued a statement outlining the key safety measures. One of these includes the worst-case scenario.

  • Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings
  • All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken.
  • Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.
  • As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their Local Authority
  • The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410
  • Should red level warnings be issued, the public are advised to shelter in place for the duration of the warning

Met Éireann says the Storm will impact on Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday bringing very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland.

Local News

