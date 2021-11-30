Search

30 Nov 2021

Cannabis and cocaine valued at €1.3 million seized by gardai

Cannabis and cocaine valued at €1.3 million seized by gardai

Reporter:

David Power

Gardai have seized 66 kilos of cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine with an estimated value of €1,320,000

On Monday evening, November 29, as part of ongoing organised crime investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in drug trafficking, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) conducted a search operation of a business premises in West Dublin.

They also carried out searches at two residential properties at Dublin city centre locations.

In the course of these searches, 66 Kilos of cannabis along with a smaller quantity of cocaine (subject to analysis) and mixing agent with a value of €1,320,000 was seized.

Also seized was €33,090 in cash along with two vehicles.  

In the course of this organised crime related operation, two males aged 35 and 36 years, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences, contrary to the provisions of section 15, Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

The arrested males are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Finglas and Mountjoy Garda Stations. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media