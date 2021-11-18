Search

18/11/2021

New report reveals large amount of deaths connected to overcrowding in UK hospitals

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

A report conducted by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in the UK has revealed that 'at least' 4,519 patients have died as a result of overcrowding and 12 hour stays in the Emergency Departments in England in 2020-2021.

Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Adrian Boyle said the figure is 'shocking' and 'quite simply over-crowding kills'.

"The situation is unacceptable, unsustainable, and unsafe for patients and staff and political and health leaders must realise that if performance continues to fall this winter: more and more patients will come to avoidable harm in the Emergency Department." he added. 

Mr. Boyle said 7,059 12-hour stays was the highest number ever recorded in October 2021.

The figure was 40% higher than September 2021.

The number of 12-hour stays has risen drastically for six months and is very likely to rise again in the coming months.

He said this is the beginning of a long winter and an extremely challenging time for the current workforce.

"It is up to the government, NHS leaders, and all of us to work together to put a stop to dangerous crowding, avoidable harm, preventable deaths, ambulance handover harm, and to ensure that we keep patients safe and deliver effective urgent and emergency care." he added.

The report can be read here.

Local News

