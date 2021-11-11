€70,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis seized by Gardaí

€70,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine seized by Gardaí
Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Ballymun on November 10, 2021.
The search operation took place at a residential property at approximately 4.45pm and a small quantity of suspected cannabis and a large quantity of cocaine was discovered with an estimated street value of €70,000.
The drugs will be sent for analysis.
One man in his early thirties was arrested at the scene is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
