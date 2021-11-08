US borders are open to international visitors from today

US borders are open to international visitors, starting from today, November 8, 2021.

The United States imposed a travel ban on non-US citizens entering the country in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump, which has stayed in place for more than 19 months.

The borders are beginning to open up to vaccinated travellers from more than 30 countries.

To enter the United States, there are requirements before you can travel.

Every person must be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

Individuals are required to present a negative Covid-19 viral test result no more than 3 days before the departure date.

A negative Covid-19 test will be required for both adults and children aged 2+.

People who have recently had Covid-19 must present documentation of having recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days.

Vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are accepted for entry into the United States.

These vaccines are; Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

Aerlingus welcomes the return of non-essential travel.

The airline has introduced updates to their booking system to ensure customers will have the necessary documentation required for entry to the States.

CEO of Aer Lingus, Lynne Embleton said today is a 'very important moment for Aer Lingus, the travel and tourism sector and the whole Irish economy'.

"Aer Lingus will reconnect friends and family, businesses and colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic. After 20 long months, we are re-establishing Dublin Airport as the most efficient connecting hub between the US and Europe." she added.