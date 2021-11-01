Vaccination centres are closed today

Vaccinations centres are closed today
Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed today, November 1, to facilitate updates to the Covid-19 Vaccination Information System (COVAX).
The HSE said it is conducting planned, essential updates to the COVAX system and to other vaccination services.
The new system update is expected to support the vaccination booster programme.
Registration for vaccines online or by phone will also be closed for the day.
Pharmacy and GP vaccinations will take place as normal today.
The HSE said these updates are important as we move to the next phase of the vaccination programme and to ensure the vaccine is rolled out 'as safely and efficiently as possible'.
Full services will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, November, 2.
HSE live is available from 8am – 8pm on 1800 700 700 to answer any queries, said the HSE.
