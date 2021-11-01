Search

01/11/2021

Humphreys relieved of extra duty following Justice Minister's return from maternity leave

Heather Humphreys has been relieved of extra ministerial duties after the return of Justice Minister Helen McEntee from maternity leave. 

McEntee took leave in April just before her son Michael was born, making her the first minister in the history of the State to do so. 

She commented on her return through social media this morning, writing, "First morning back from maternity leave and my most important first job was breakfast with Michael! Next stop constituency office." 

Heather Humphreys served as both Minister for Justice and Minister for Social Protection during the period. 

Minister McEntee resumes her role as of today November 1st. 

