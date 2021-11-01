Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the week ahead

The weather forecast for Ireland for the week ahead from Met Eireann is for fresh and showery conditions to dominate the weather for the first week of November.

According to Met Eireann, there is the risk of showers most days although there will also be a good deal of dry weather too with temperatures in the low teens for much of the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for a fresh and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers frequent in Atlantic coastal counties. More persistent rain will affect parts of north Ulster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Showers will retreat to coastal regions of the north and west overnight on Monday with long clear periods developing elsewhere. It will turn cold with lows of 2 to 6 degrees possibly bringing a spot of frost locally in the east where it will be coldest, in mostly light westerly winds.

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for a good deal of dry weather with just well scattered showers, mainly in the north and west on Tuesday, with good bright and sunny periods also. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes. Overnight, showers will persist in coastal regions of the north and west with long clear periods developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in mostly light westerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, there will be lots of dry and bright weather on Wednesday but with the continued chance of showers, especially in northern and western coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate northwesterly breezes. Cold on Wednesday night with clear spells and isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for the weather to be mostly dry and bright on Thursday, however, cloudier conditions In Ulster and west Connacht will gradually extend eastwards through the afternoon with isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwest to west winds.

There will be plenty of cloud across the country on Friday with scattered patches of rain with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees while early indications suggest next weekend will be rather unsettled with wet and windy weather at times.