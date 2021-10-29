Software company expanding into Ireland plans to hire 40 new people

A software company has announced an expansion into Ireland and plans to hire forty new people over the next three years.

Yomali Limited, who has chosen Ireland as its headquarters, plans to house software development, customer support, HR and accounting staff in the country.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar, said he was "really happy" about the announcement.

He said, "Yomali can look forward to accessing a rich pool of talent to fill these roles. I wish the team the very best with this new chapter and I hope they continue to build on their excellent relationship with Ireland in the period ahead."

According to IDA Ireland, the company is looking to tap into Ireland's "immense pool of talent" in the technology and BPO sectors.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, welcomed the news of the forthcoming jobs and said, "It underscores Ireland as an emerging hub for leading software companies looking to establish a foothold in the EU market, namely due to the scope of talent available in that sector."