20/10/2021

Star-studded judging panel announced for new Midlands festival in 2022

A star-studded line up for Westmeath Bachelor Competition due to take place on the May Bank Holiday weekend 2022

Clodagh Nagle

A 3-day festival is on the way to the Midlands as the Westmeath Bachelor Festival was announced this week. 

The original competition was postponed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and is being rebranded into a three-day festival for 2022.

The Westmeath Bachelor competition is described as 'Westmeaths answer to the Rose of Tralee' and is the 'jewel of the weekend'

The concept of the event is 'an evening to find Irelands most eligible Bachelor'

Due to take place during the May Bank Holiday weekend 2022, the entire weekend lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Across the weekend, there will be 'some of the countries top acts across different genres of music rocking the main stage in Mullingar.'

Judges for the upcoming competition include radio presenter and podcaster Doireann Garrihy, Mayo man and band manager Louis Walsh, former newsreader Ann Doyle and country singer Nathan Carter.

Speaking about her new judging role, Doireann Garrihy said: "I’m so shook to be involved in this iconique event and the potential craic of it"

If you can prove you are Ireland's most eligible bachelor, you will win an all-inclusive holiday to Ibiza and a cash donation to your chosen charity. 

The festival organisers have said: "The competition is a modern twist on an old classic as historically Ireland has looked to our female population to find an individual who is polished, poised, has a social conscience, and can represent themselves on a national stage. Now it is the turn of the gentlemen to shine."

It's advised to get your tickets early as a limited number are available. 

Applications are now open; you can apply here

For more information on the event, tickets and festival acts, click here or follow @westmeathbachelorfestival across all social media platforms for live updates 

