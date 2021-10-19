Green measures will see tourists provided with carbon calculators

File photo
A plan to provide tourists visiting Ireland with carbon calculators is expected to be agreed this week.
Carbon calculators are expected to be in place by the end of March, 2022.
This will enable tourists to calculate the impact of their holiday’s carbon footprint on the environment.
It is understood that the Government Cabinet will today consider a new report from the Government’s Sustainable Tourism Working Group on ways to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism.
A new system for hotels, bed and breakfast providers and short term letting hosts, is also to be included to allow them report on their carbon reduction efforts.
New data will also be gathered on the carbon emissions from tourists flying in and out of the country, as well as the emissions from tourists travelling in cars or buses.
The plan states that incentives should be put in place to encourage tourism businesses to go green
