Nearly 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally
ALMOST 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency team this Friday.
According to NPHET, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,914 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.
This is more than the 1,627 cases new reported on Thursday but less than the 2,066 cases reported on Wednesday.
A county-by-county breakdown of the latest cases is not yet available and the figures are subject to verification.
Meanwhile 413 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals around the country at 8am this Friday - down from 415 24 hours earlier.
Of those being treated in hospital, 73 are in Intensive Care - up from 70 at the time time on Thursday. There were 69 patients in ICU on Wednesday.
Launch of 'Longford Centred and Connected', l to r; Danny Lynch, Christine Collins, Paddy Mahon, Cllr Peggy Nolan and John McKeon Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Tullamore Lions Club members Tom Maher and John Lyons with Eoin and Colette Toohey and their dog Roxy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.