Search

15/10/2021

Water supply returning to Longford properties after outage

Water supply returning to Longford properties after outage

Water supply returning to Longford properties after outage

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, have carried out repairs to a burst on the raw water rising main to Smear Water Treatment Plant.

Water supply will start returning to properties from this afternoon, Friday, October 15, but some customers located on higher ground or at the end of the network may continue to experience temporary low water pressure, outages and/or air locks into this evening as water refills the network.

Customers in the following locations may continue to experience disruption; Cleenrah, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliff Village, Carrickadorrish, Aghakeeran, Aghacordrinan, Aghamore Upper, Polladooey, Aghakaine, Cornadrung , Rosduff, Enaghan, Lisraherty, Drumhalry, Mollyglass, Leggagh, Smear, Crott, Birrinagh, Moyne, Farmullagh, Ballyduff, Drumury, Fihoragh, Leggagh, Carrickmaguirk, Aghamore Lower, Annaghdaniel, Cloonback, Drumard, Edenmore, Glenmore, Aghadowry and Tawnagh.  

Overnight water outage in Longford due to burst watermains


Information on how to check for and clear airlocks can be found on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/help/supply/airlocks/ .

Speaking about the repair works, Paraic Joyce, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. Irish Water and Longford County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.” 

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

Jury begins deliberations in Edgeworthstown drug trial

Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke angered by vulgar and intimidating graffiti attack on her constituency office

Drumlish man who violently assaulted ex-partner remanded in custody ahead of sentencing

Official opening of Drumlish Community Sports Hub

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media