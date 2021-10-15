Water supply returning to Longford properties after outage
Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, have carried out repairs to a burst on the raw water rising main to Smear Water Treatment Plant.
Water supply will start returning to properties from this afternoon, Friday, October 15, but some customers located on higher ground or at the end of the network may continue to experience temporary low water pressure, outages and/or air locks into this evening as water refills the network.
Customers in the following locations may continue to experience disruption; Cleenrah, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliff Village, Carrickadorrish, Aghakeeran, Aghacordrinan, Aghamore Upper, Polladooey, Aghakaine, Cornadrung , Rosduff, Enaghan, Lisraherty, Drumhalry, Mollyglass, Leggagh, Smear, Crott, Birrinagh, Moyne, Farmullagh, Ballyduff, Drumury, Fihoragh, Leggagh, Carrickmaguirk, Aghamore Lower, Annaghdaniel, Cloonback, Drumard, Edenmore, Glenmore, Aghadowry and Tawnagh.
Information on how to check for and clear airlocks can be found on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/help/supply/airlocks/ .
Speaking about the repair works, Paraic Joyce, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. Irish Water and Longford County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.”
The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.
