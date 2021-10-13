Search

13/10/2021

Govt minister admits electric cars still 'not affordable' for many

Electric cars still 'not affordable' for many, Govt minister admits

Reporter:

David Power

A member of the government has acknowledged that buying an electric vehicle is currently “not affordable” for many people.

A target of one million EVs on the road by 2030 has previously been set. 

In Budget 2022, the government announced an extension of the €5,000 relief for electric vehicles to the end of 2023.

In total, €100 million is to be set aside for that scheme as well as others to encourage the provision of charging infrastructure.

The government hopes this will help it achieve its target of 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Speaking yesterday Minister of State for Road Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughton admitted this was “an ambitious” target. 

“In relation to EVs and the target of one million EVs by the year 2030, it is an ambitious target. And I think it’s important that we set that, as there’s a message there for industry as well but that is our target,” she said. 

Minister Naughton said there are issues such as range anxiety that need to be addressed, particularly for those in rural areas. Electric vehicle users can be fearful that they will not be able to charge their vehicle before the battery has died, with some concerns over the road charging network around the country.

“We need to recognise the challenges at the moment. There are issues around range anxiety, where the infrastructure isn’t rolled out sufficiently across the country for people to have confidence in purchasing a full EV, particularly for example if you live in rural Ireland,” Minister Naughton said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media