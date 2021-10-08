UPDATE: Remains found at building site said to be over 70 years old
Gardaí have said the skeletal remains found under the floorboards of a former pub in Cork city are more than 70 years old and will be treated as an archaeological find.
Building work on the site at Barrack Street was halted on Thursday morning following the discovery and gardaí were alerted.
#Gardai have sealed Nancy Spains pub and are on the scenehttps://t.co/3Le0DYtftO— Cork Beo (@corkbeo) October 7, 2021
"Cork City Coroner was assisted by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster and all parties are satisfied that the bones are in excess of 70 years old," said a garda statement.
"The remains will be dealt with as an archaeological find," it added, saying that it was no longer a matter for the gardaí.
The bones were found under the floorboards inside the former Nancy Spain's pub, which had been closed for over a decade, and is currently being demolished to make way for a major social housing scheme.
