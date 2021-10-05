Search

05/10/2021

Adult booster jab recommended as vaccine immunity weakens

Adult booster jab recommended as vaccine immunity weakens

Reporter:

David Power

Booster jabs are likely to be rolled out to more adult groups following evidence on diminising effectiveness of vaccinations against Covid-19 infections.

A study in the Lancet today shows effectiveness against infection declined to 47pc six months after people got two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The findings also showed it still remained strong in preventing someone being hospitalised with Covid-19 for at least six months, however.

"Our results provide support for high effectiveness of BNT162b2 against hospital admissions up until around 6 months after being fully vaccinated, even in the face of widespread dissemination of the delta variant," the Lancet study found.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also opened up the possibility for a booster dose, six months after the initial vaccination. 

Its data shows a rise in antibody levels when a booster dose is given approximately 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old.

"On the basis of this data, the Committee concluded that booster doses may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older," the EMA said. 

It added that decisions can then be taken at national level, and "public health bodies may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account emerging effectiveness data and the limited safety data".

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media