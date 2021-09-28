Search

28/09/2021

Irish parents warned about poison risks faced by children

Irish parents warned about poison risks faced by children

Irish parents warned about poison risks faced by children

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A poison prevention service is warning Irish parents about household poison risks faced by children. 

The warning comes from the National Poisons Information Centre (NPIC), which posted a notice today reminding parents or people with children in their homes to safely store household products. 

In a Twitter post today, the NPIC posted a picture of a toilet cleaner next to a sweet to highlight the dangers. 

They stated, "How would a child know the difference? Accidental poisoning occurs every day and can potentially cause serious injury to young children." 

According to the group, poisoning is most likely to happen to children between one and four years old with most incidents taking place in the child's home, the home of a grandparent or childminder, at creche or school. 

The group reminds parents that poisoning is easily prevented by storing unsafe items away from children for their protection. 

If you suspect a child has accidentally ingested poison, call 01 809 2166. The service is available seven days a week from 8am to 10pm, and a 24 hour service is also available on 01 809 2566. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media