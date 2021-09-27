New study shows Leaving Cert points affect future earnings
Points achieved in the Leaving Certificate can affect future earnings, a study has found.
Graduate earnings were also found to be influenced by the secondary school and higher education institution where the person studied.
The Higher Education Authority (HEA) and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) came to the conclusion after looking through graduation records as well as data from Revenue, the Department of Social Protection and the Department of Education and Skills.
The research - collected in a study called 'An Analysis of Graduate Earnings across Higher Education Institutions' - controlled for factors including gender, age, final grade, award type, socio-economic group, second level school type, Leaving Certificate points and sector of employment.
The study highlighted that graduates from colleges and universities had achieved the highest Leaving Cert points overall, while graduates from ITs had generally attained lower points. According to the report, choice of institution varied by gender, socio-economic background and Leaving Cert results.
A gap of €257 was found in average weekly earnings between the highest and lowest earning institutions four years after graduation. A gap remains when graduates are compared on a like-for-like basis, however the figure dips to €154.
According to the HEA, the difference in earnings across institutions is "likely due to regional earnings differences and institutional prestige factors".
HEO CEO Dr Alan Wall said, "[The findings] will help institutions and other stakeholders in providing students with appropriate career advice and relevant information on their course choices."
Acclaimed director Terence Davies will attend the 2021 Still Voices Film festival for a special screening of his 1988 masterpiece Distant Voices Still Lives
Judge Seamus Hughes and local solicitor Frank Gearty became embroiled in comical exchange at last week's court sitting in connection to a man who was found to have been driving at over 200km/hr
Committee members Joe Farrell, Claire McCormack, Willie Dowler, Ursula McGoey, Tom Seery, Niall Nally, Séan Ryan, Aurthur Conlon and Seamus McCormack
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.