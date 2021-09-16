Irelands first pilot nightclub is finally opening its doors

After a long 18 months, the first nightclub in Ireland will finally open it's doors at the Button Factory in Dublin, on Thursday September 30th.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (grab yours here) for the fully standing show, which will allow for 60% of the venue's maximum capacity, approximately 450 people, and will allow dancing, after all, what is a nightclub without dancing?

The gig will be hosted by Hidden Agenda and District 8 in consultation with Give us the Night and will see popular Irish acts such as Sunil Sharp, DART and Sim Simma, amongst many others, leading the line-up with two rooms of music spanning from 8.20pm until half-past midnight.

Those who are attending must produce their Digital Covid Cert while antigen testing will also be required and will be carried out close to the venue.

— The Button Factory (@ButtonFactory20) September 16, 2021



The Government are hoping that the event will "help develop a safe template and pilot the logistics of event ticketing, venue admittance, the impact of antigen testing, ventilation and monitoring to ensure a safe and financially sustainable return to indoor events."

"The electronic music and nightclub sector is an integral part of the Night-Time Economy and our culture and it is important that it is supported and recognised," Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said on Wednesday.

"I understand the frustration, as it has been one of the hardest hit during this pandemic, but I hope this Report will be a welcome step forward as we reopen in line with public health guidance."

It comes as all high-risk events including night clubs are set to reopen from 22 October with CMO Dr Tony Holohan confirming on Wednesday that Ireland is still on track for the full reopening.

"We think we're not far away from a point whereby all of the criteria we set out in our advice to government, which is accepted as a basis for moving towards our next phase in terms of management of the pandemic," he said at a Department of Health press conference.

He added that the vaccination target of 90% is very close to being achieved and "a lot of encouraging trends" are currently happening in terms of the incidence rate of the virus in many age cohorts.

A similar pilot nightclub will also open in Cork in the coming weeks to encourage and support the night-time food scene.

There will also be new support for councils and new regulations around events for up to 5,000 people and longer opening hours for venues.