'Significant financial boost' for almost 85,000 farmers this week

Payments of just under €182 million will be received by almost 85,000 farmers this week, it has been confirmed.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced on Wednesday that payments under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme have commenced.

“I am delighted to announce that payments totalling €182 million have issued to almost 85,000 farmers in the first tranche of advance payments under the ANC scheme. This is in line with previous years.

"I am conscious of the importance of the timely delivery of payments under the ANC scheme," Minister McConalogue said.

"The ANC scheme is a crucial one for so many farm families and I was keen to issue payments as soon as possible. These payments represent a timely and significant financial boost for farmers and for the wider rural economy. The issuing of these payments in mid-September underscores my determination to maximise payments to farmers at the earliest possible time.”

"Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria," Minister McConalogue said.

The Minister also confirmed that arrangements are being made by the Department to facilitate payment of the advance of 70% under the Basic Payment Scheme with effect from 18 October 2021.

In line with last year’s arrangement, the payments currently issuing are an 85% advance payment on the ANC Scheme. 15% balancing payments are due to commence in early December.