Agriculture Minister ramps up CAP consultation

As part of the ongoing consultation on development of Ireland’s 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has met with farm organisations.

Minister McConalogue, along with Ministers of State Senator Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon TD, met with representatives of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Macra na Feirme, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) and the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) on Wednesday, to hear about their respective submissions under the recent public consultation. In excess of 1,000 submissions were received by the closing date of September 3.

Speaking after the series of meetings, Minister McConalogue said: “I have said all along that I want to gather as many views as possible in shaping the new CAP Strategic Plan. The next CAP must be one that works for Irish farmers. I fought extremely hard at European level to secure the flexibilities necessary to make decisions affecting farmers in Ireland.

“We are on a strict deadline and we need to submit our completed Strategic Plan to the European Commission no later than 1st January 2022 in order to have it in place for 2023. Along with my Ministerial colleagues and my officials, we are working tirelessly to deliver a Plan that will work for Irish farmers by protecting their incomes as well as helping them to meet our climate obligations.

“I will soon commence a nationwide tour where I will meet farmers and their representatives. I committed to bringing this CAP consultation to every milking parlour, every calving shed, ever tillage field and every kitchen table and I am doing that. For farmers, this is their CAP and I want to ensure their voices are heard,” said the Minister. “I will also be engaging shortly with other stakeholders to hear their views, and the Department will follow up in greater detail with all stakeholders over the coming weeks.”

