Electric Picnic organisers announce plans return of its the sister Kaleidoscope festival

The organisers of the Electric Picnic have announced that its sister music festival will go ahead as planned next summer.

The festival will return to Russborough House in Co. Wicklow, where acts such as Tom Odell, Lyra, Lea Heart and JC Stewart have performed in the festival's past.

Ahead of Kaleidoscope 2022, organisers have put together a taster and reminder to share with all Kaleidoscope fans.

Kaleidoscope Festival 2019.

Recorded at ’We are Family’ last month at Russborough House, organisers are proud to present ‘We Are Family Virtual’, a virtual event, with Main Stage room, Dance Floor room with DJ Will Softly, or you can try out the interactive photobooth, take and post pictures and chat with other Kaleidoscope fans in the comments section.

Watch all the best bits from We Are Family all from the comfort of your own home at 10am on Saturday 11th September by registering on www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie. And if you can’t make it don’t worry the stream will be available until midnight 19th September.

The festival will take place next year 24th - 26th June with tickets on sale now. Tickets for Kaleidoscope 2022 are available now via ticketmaster.ie. Weekend Camping tickets are priced from €226 plus service charge for a family of four.