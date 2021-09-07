Drugs marked as 'toys' and 'books' destined for Kilkenny seized at mail centre

The drugs seized were destined for addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Louth, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Waterford, Cork, Galway and Mayo.
More than 15kgs of various types of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis oil, butane honey oil, khat, amphetamine and methamphetamine - some bound for Kilkenny - was seized at the Dublin Mail Centre on Monday.
The drugs were discovered as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, by Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre.
Revenue officers also seized 750 Zopiclone tablets, 500 Benzodiazepine tablets and 9600 canisters of nitrous oxide.
The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €145,000 and were discovered in a number of parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, UK, Spain, Switzerland, Kenya and the Netherlands.
The parcels were declared as items such as ‘PPE’, ‘toys’, ‘books’ ‘electronic goods’, ‘laptop components’, ‘measuring cups’, ‘padlocks’ and ‘antique glassware’ and were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland - Kilkenny, Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Louth, Westmeath, Waterford, Cork, Galway and Mayo.
Investigations are ongoing.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
