01/09/2021

Harry Potter character features on Met Eireann's new storm names list

A name popularised by the Harry Potter book and film series has been chosen for the upcoming 2021-2022 storm season.

Dudley - who Harry Potter fans will recognise as one of the series' bullies - will be the name of the fourth storm of the year.

The list of names was created by Met Éireann along with the national weather networks of the UK and the Netherlands. 

According to Met Éireann, Dudley was chosen from a pool of options including Diarmuid, Duncan and Dafydd, with Diarmuid just missing out. 

Storm names

And it's not the only name pop-culture fans will recognise.

The name of the first storm of the year - Arwen - will be familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkien. 

Traditional Irish names that also made the cut this year include Barra, Méabh, Pól and Seán.

