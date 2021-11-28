GALLERY | Talented skateboarders put their skills on display in Longford

Some of the country's most talented skateboarders put their skills on display during a tournament in Longford over the weekend.
Photographer Michael Croghan was on hand to capture some of the action. He noted that "it was inspiring to see the good spirits between all the skaters, everyone cheering everyone on."
He also suggested that the tournament highlighted how Longford could do with a proper skateboard park.
