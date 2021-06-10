WATCH: Midlands woman's brilliant primary school teacher sketch will bring back memories!

The latest hilarious video from Aisling Kearns will bring memories back for anyone who was 'the chatty one' in primary school.

She is continuing to rack up views, likes and followers across her social media platforms with her hilarious sketches on Irish life and this one is sure to strike a chord.

The hugely talented performer has just short of 200,000 fans on Tik Tok and has had 3.7 million likes of her videos. 

You can see all Aisling's brilliant videos on Instagram by CLICKING HERE

