WATCH: Irish woman pens letter to the nation to mark 107th birthday

Nancy Stewart is older than Ireland. Born three years before the 1916 Rising, the vibrant and beloved woman from Clonard in Meath, has just about seen it all.

With a war of independence, a civil war and two world wars under her belt, Covid-19 is just the latest global pandemic Nancy is taking in her stride.

To mark her 107th birthday on Friday, she penned a letter with the help of her granddaughter Louise Coughlan to lift the nation's spirits.

Listen to her 'letter of hope' below:

Nancy is the oldest person in Ireland still living in her own home and has seen out the Covid-19 pandemic with her granddaughter Louise. They make tea, bake, chat and laugh on a daily basis.

She assures the nation that just like the many wars and tough times she has seen in her long life, this moment will pass and become "a distant memory."

Nancy Stewart turned 107 years old on Friday, October 16.