Pedestrian killed on road near historic landmark in Midlands on Friday afternoon

A pedestrian has died in a collision in Laois near the famous Rock of Dunamase between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

At approximately 1:10pm, a car collided with two pedestrians in the Dunamaise area of Stradbally.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where a post-mortem is expected to be conducted at a later date.

The other pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the car involved in this collision were uninjured.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on any of the approach roads to the Rock of Dunamase between 1pm and 1:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.